EC woman handed 17-year prison sentence for beating toddler to death

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ncedeni Qwabe appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court for causing the death of 19-month-old Qhamokuhle Ndziba.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after she was found guilty of beating a toddler to death with a stick.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday said Ncedeni Qwabe appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court for causing the death of 19-month-old Qhamokuhle Ndziba.

It's understood the perpetrator had a love affair with the child's uncle and they were taking care of the toddler while her mother was away in Cape Town.

Qhamokuhle passed away after suffering internal injuries and blood loss.

ECD: A woman who beat a 19-months-old baby to death for messing the floor with water during bath time, is sentenced to 17 years direct imprisonment.#SeriousAndViolentCrime#NoToChildAbuse pic.twitter.com/KGw5C8KT4f NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) May 27, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.