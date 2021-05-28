Dept of Basic Education to go on anti-bullying drive at schools

Government said that it aimed to utilise Child protection Week, which runs from 31 May to 7 June, to prevent the vicious cycle of violence in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has embarked on an anti-bullying drive in schools ahead of Child Protection Week.

Government said that it aimed to utilise the week which runs from 31 May to 7 June to prevent the vicious cycle of violence in schools.

Victimisation incidents across the country, particularly the horrific incident at a Limpopo school that caused fourteen-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga to take her own life, have once again brought the issue of bullying into sharp focus, prompting the departments to come together to try and combat bullying.

The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mahlangu: "Government departments and other entities have come together to raise awareness on the issue of bullying in schools and bullying involving young people in general. It's really not about school, it's really about violence among young people, that's why we see the involvement of the Department of Social Development play a huge role around the issue of young people who are in conflict with the law."

