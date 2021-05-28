Bellville Civic Centre fire contained

Fire services said the damage was concentrated to the under-stage and stage areas and a section of the auditorium.

CAPE TOWN - The fire at the Bellville Civic Centre, which started earlier on Friday morning, has been contained.

The fire has also severely damaged the building's roof.

The City of Cape Town said: "The city’s Bellville customer interaction/cash office is closed until further notice due to a fire at the Civic Centre. This office will be reopened as soon as it possible to do so. Customers are encouraged to make use of e-Services, where possible."

It's not yet clear how it started.

Bellville Civic Centre Cape Town on fire. pic.twitter.com/QEH3WeqnhX Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 28, 2021

