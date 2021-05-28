93 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA

The recovery rate is at 93.8% with at least 1 548 092 people having recuperated so far.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 4,424 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1 649 977.

Ninety-three people have succumbed to the virus in the same 24 hours, pushing total fatalities in the country to 56,170.

The Department of Health said it had administered 828,204 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

