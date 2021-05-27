Zuma’s state capture fees appeal struck off the roll with costs

The former president was attempting to fight a R10 million cost order awarded against him by the High Court over his attempt to halt the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has struck former President Jacob Zuma’ s state capture fees appeal application off the roll with cost.

The apex court, which adjourned briefly after the start of proceedings on Thursday, has granted the requests of counsels representing the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

They had asked for the application to be struck off the roll with cost.

Zuma’s legal representatives - who did not file records linked to the matter or even heads of argument - were not present during proceedings.

The former president was attempting to fight a R10 million cost order awarded against him by the High Court over his attempt to halt the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report in 2016.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe said: “This court grants the following order that the matter is struck off the roll with costs. Such costs to include the cost of two counsel who were employed.”

