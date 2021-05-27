Zuma ‘confident’ arms deal case against him will be concluded soon

Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday on charges on corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday said he was confident that the case against him would be concluded before the end of this year.

Zuma and French arms company Thales appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday on charges on corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

They pleaded not guilty amid Zuma's claims that the matter was politically motivated and State prosecutor advocate billy downer was biased.

The former president addressed his supporters after appearing in court and told them that he was innocent: “I hope that when this case ends, justice would have prevailed. I have never stolen anything from anyone. I am not guilty of anything.”

But the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema begs to differ, saying they had a strong case.

“We are eager to get to the merits, we are eager for the accused to be able to answer the allegations as we have put before them.”

The matter is expected back in court on 19 July.

