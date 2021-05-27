WC authorities offer up to R5k rewards for crime tip-offs

The Western Cape Community Safety Department will be offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of perpetrators in gang-related killings.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents who give crime tip-offs to authorities could be rewarded up to R5,000.

The Western Cape Department of Community Safety will be offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of perpetrators in gang-related killings.



Tip-offs can be made with the department, which will be handed over to the police service.

Officials from the department and the SAPS met on Wednesday to further discuss the provincial response to the national anti-gang strategy.

Gang violence erupted again in the city this week.

On Tuesday night, three men were shot dead in Delft while a 13-year-old child and a woman were also wounded.

