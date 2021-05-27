WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh gives Transnet-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission hearing Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission hearing Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh gives Transnet-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.