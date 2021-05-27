Go

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh gives Transnet-related evidence at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission hearing Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Thursday.

SABC YouTube screenshot of former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh during his appearance at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, 12 March 2021.
SABC YouTube screenshot of former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh during his appearance at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, 12 March 2021.
The state capture commission hearing Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Thursday.

