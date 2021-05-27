SIU still receiving new claims, evidence of PPE corruption - Mothibi

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi said that a progress report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month which outlined that it had concluded 40% of its work.

JOHANNESBURG - Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi said that his team continued to receive new allegations and evidence regarding its probe into COVID-19 PPE procurement processes.

Mothibi said that a progress report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month which outlined that it had concluded 40% of its work.

The SIU was tasked with the mammoth project of looking into hundreds of contracts worth billions of rands awarded by the Health Department amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The overall target was to conclude the probe by August, but Mothibi said that more information was still coming forward.

“By the nature of our business, we can't close out new allegations from being reported. So the total number as at the 30th of April is about R14.2 billion, which includes a number of 2,251 service providers and 4,117 contacts,” he said.



Mothibi said that so far, the SIU had referred 38 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“A number of referrals made for administrative actions, this would include blacklisting of service providers. You can see that the number is really quite sizable where some of the service providers will be restricted. The number of referrals for executive action, this would include MECs, those who are in charge of departments, political heads of the departments,” said Mothibi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.