Singh denies knowing Essa was paid 50% of fees billed by McKinsey

Anoj Singh also denied that he had a close relationship with Salim Essa.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet's disgraced former chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh said that he did not know Salim Essa was paid 50% of fees billed by consultancy firm McKinsey, as well as a portion of all other Transnet contracts that he signed off.

Singh was testifying at the state capture commission about his tenure at the company.

He denies that he had a close relationship with Essa.

Some suppliers have told the state capture commission that Singh attended meetings with Essa but the former Transnet CFO said that this was not true.

However, lucrative contracts were awarded to companies linked to Essa during Singh's tenure.

"Mr Essa, in the form of his shell companies, was paid 50% of Regiments' fees?" evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh put to Singh.

"I was not aware of it," Singh said.

Myburgh: "This must come as a shock?"

"That is correct, sir," Singh replied.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said either Singh was party to the looting or he was incompetent.

"Mr Chair, again, if it comes to my competence or otherwise, I would suggest you say that it is not incompetence on my part," Singh said.

Shadow World Investigations said that irregular contracts awarded by Transnet, including to Gupta companies, were valued at a total of R28 billion, more than half of the R49 billion of all alleged state capture money flows.

