Shivambu asked to back up 'right wing forces' claim in Parly’s legal services

CAPE TOWN - The chief whip of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Floyd Shivambu, has been instructed to substantiate allegations he made about Parliament’s legal services being “infiltrated by right-wing forces”.

Shivambu made the claim last week during a meeting of the ad hoc committee looking at amending Section 25 of the Constitution to deal with the expropriation of land without compensation.

He repeated the allegations at a meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee on Thursday, where it was agreed that he write to Speaker Thandi Modise providing the basis for his claims.

The EFF disagreed with a legal opinion provided by Parliament’s legal services to the ad hoc committee last week.

The party’s right to differ on the opinion was upheld at Thursday’s programming meeting, but he must now provide evidence for his claim that the legal services have been “infiltrated by right-wing forces”.

Opposition party whips slammed Shivambu for casting aspersions on the integrity of Parliament’s legal services, with some demanding that this be investigated and that Shivambu face possible misconduct charges.

Shivambu on Thursday said he stood by his claims, describing Parliament's legal services as “a department of right-wingers”.

“We are going to write a substantial complaint to illustrate that the opinions of the legal office have bordered on misconduct and reflect the opinions of right-wing forces in terms of the issue of the expropriation of land without compensation.”

But Modise told him he needed to substantiate his claims of infiltration and not spell out what the EFF felt was wrong with the legal opinion.

“Let us get that letter from the honourable Floyd, pointing us to where the infiltration is and substantiating it there, so we can then make a determination whether or not to do what the members are saying, to investigate further.”

