Serial rapist Sello Maponya handed 1,088 years in jail

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya, who raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria suburbs for five years, has been given 1,088 years behind bars.

Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the hefty sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon. He had earlier found Maponya guilty of 41 rapes, 40 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and 40 counts of housebreaking.

The court ordered that the sentence imposed should not run concurrently as the crimes were committed in various townships over a five-year period.

The 33-year-old terrorised communities of Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Olievenhoutbosch and Silverton from 2014 until he was arrested in March 2019.

“Sello Abram Maponya was sentenced today by the Pretoria High Court to five life terms, and further 988 years imprisonment for 72 counts of rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Judge Mosopa ordered that Maponya’s name be added in the national register for sexual offenders,” said the NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana.

GDP: Serial rapist Sello Abram Maponya sentenced to 988 years & 5 life terms; sentences ordered to not run concurrently.

He was convicted for rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, house breaking and assault, offences he committed around Pretoria from 2014 to 2019 pic.twitter.com/Qjku1JewoQ NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) May 27, 2021

