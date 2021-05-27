Sedibeng Water threatened with legal action for cutting water supply

Sakeliga has given the utility until 10 am on Thursday morning to suspend its instruction to cut off water to residents and businesses from Tuesday due to non-payment of services.

JOHANNESBURG - Business lobby group Sakeliga is threatening legal action against Sedibeng Water if it continues with plans to cut off supply to large parts of the North West.

Sakeliga has given the utility until 10 am on Thursday morning to suspend its instruction to cut off water to residents and businesses from Tuesday due to non-payment of services.

North West municipalities owe the water board more than R1.5 billion.



Sakeliga's Piet le Roux said: “What happens when you stop water in the manner that Sedibeng Water has instructed its employees to do, is everything falls apart. The businesses leave, the hospitals can’t function. So basically, the town stops functioning. So that is certainly not a solution and we are looking into how they can be paid.”

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Department on Wednesday said reservoirs were slowly filling up after a leak was repaired in parts of Johannesburg and Mogale City.

Thousands of households have been without water for days including healthcare facilities like Helen Joseph and the Rahima Moosa Hospitals.

The department said reservoirs would take some time to fill up again, as spokesperson Sputnik Ratau explained: “The difficulty is that water, like electricity, doesn’t come back on immediately when you switch it on. It takes a bit of time for the reservoirs to feel up and that is why the pressure has been low. The water is flowing, Rand Water is pumping the normal capacity that it has to.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.