SA records 4,623 new COVID cases and 102 deaths

One hundred and two people have died from COVID-19 related complications in the same 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 56,077.

South Africa has recorded a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the past 24 hours, with 4,623 new cases to the country's caseload.

This pushes the number of overall infections to 1 640 932.

“In the last 24 hours, 102 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 32, Gauteng 36, KwaZulu-Natal 11, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 19 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 55 976 deaths,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

The recovery rate is at 94.1%, with 1 543 951 people having recuperated so far.

The department said it had administered about 700,904 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

