Ramaphosa to appear at state capture inquiry at end of oral evidence - Zondo

The state capture commission announced earlier on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa would no longer testify on Monday and Tuesday as previously announced.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he had decided to move President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance to later next month and that it would be the final oral evidence after all witnesses had testified.

The commission announced earlier on Thursday that Ramaphosa would no longer testify on Monday and Tuesday as previously announced.

But Zondo said that that announcement was made without his approval.

"The president was going to appear before the commission on Monday and Tuesday, that is 31st May and the first of June. I have moved his appearance to later in June so that he would be at the end of the oral evidence."

Ramaphosa will appear on his role as deputy president and president of the country and his office said in a brief statement that he accepted the postponement.

Zondo had said that he would conclude oral evidence next week but he had until the end of the month and he said that he would make an application to the High Court for more time to write his report.

