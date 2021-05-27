Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation soon on measures to protect South Africans in the face of a looming third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.

Ntshavheni said that Cabinet was, however, pleased with the rollout of the national vaccination campaign and that thousands of people had already had their shots.

"We are all noticing the numbers as they are going up, in terms of infections, and people are starting to notice a tick-up in terms of deaths. Cabinet is discussing and consulting on the measures to make sure we protect South Africans. A decision will be taken soon after the consultations and we will announce the date when the president will then hold the family meeting. We can confirm there will be a family meeting soon."

Minister Ntshavheni said that more than two million people had already registered on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) to get their jabs.

As it raced to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a third wave of the pandemic, the government was urging citizens to continue to observe the health protocols of social distancing, hand-washing and sanitisation.

"As we stand, the provinces and the Department of Health are doing their best to make sure the majority of those over 60-years-old are vaccinated before we reach the third wave to make sure they have built up some level of immunity before the third wave hits us.

"That’s why we call on South Africans to also continue to implement the non-pharmaceutical health protocols of keeping ourselves safe by wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands. But as soon as the vaccines are enough, everybody will be vaccinated."

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine:

People can use WhatsApp to register by sending ‘Register’ to 0600 123 456 or through SMS by dialing 134832*ID number#. This service is free on all South African mobile networks.



People can also register by calling the toll-free hotline: 0800 029 999.



Check your closest vaccination site at: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/2021/05/12/active-vaccination-sites/

