No decision on e-tolls has been made just yet - Mbalula

The Ministry said that the has not been any decision made on the future of the e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday no decision was taken on the controversial e-tolling matter.

Earlier this month, Mbalula said a final decision was imminent but stopped short of disclosing dates of when this announcement would be made.

On Thursday morning, Gauteng Roads and Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo told the SABC that e-tolls was something of the past.

"Imminent good news to us already means we are looking to a completely new e-toll dispensation and we are just waiting for that to formalised. but where we are, there's no turning back on the e-tolls. The e-tolls are a thing of the past," he told SAfm's Stephen Grootes on Thursday morning.

But Mbalula responded, saying his office was speaking to national government to determine a final decision, adding that Mamabolo was simply expressing the province's stance on the controversial matter.

"It is important to note that currently no decision has been made, regarding the future of the e-tolls," he said through a statement released on Thursday.

"We are of the view that the MEC has made it quite clear that what he articulated during the interview, is a provincial position of Gauteng, which is not a new matter at all," the statement continued. "Our understanding is that this is the position which Gauteng is lobbying the national government to adopt on eTolls and we respect that."

