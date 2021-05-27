Mkhize must step down over Digital Vibes scandal, says DA's Gwarube

Delivering a member’s motion in the National Assembly on Thursday, Democratic Alliance (DA) health spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, said that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was embroiled in one of the biggest COVID-19 scandals.

Delivering a member’s motion in the National Assembly on Thursday, DA health spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, said that Mkhize was embroiled in one of the biggest COVID-19 scandals.

Gwarube said that Mkhize was like the "fox in the hen house" as the minister in charge of the fight against COVID-19.

"The only acceptable action is for Minister Mkhize to step down pending the outcome of the SIU investigation. He surely cannot be the player and the referee of his own investigation. It is an absolute shame that the very person entrusted with the COVID-19 response in the country is said to be the fox of this hen house."

Mkhize has denied any involvement in the awarding of the irregular R150 million tender.

