Assault case against Lufuno Mavhunga's attacker to resume in June

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving a Limpopo teenager accused of assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga has been postponed in the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court.

The 14-year-old learner from Mbilwi Secondary School appeared briefly in the children's court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm following a bullying incident last month.

The pupil was arrested after a video went viral on social media, where she was seen repeatedly slapping Mavhunga, who took her own life days later.

“The child in conflict with the law has appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The bail was extended and the case was postponed to June 29 for further investigations,” said the NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi.

Meanwhile, a case of rape involving a 50-year-old geography teacher from the same school was postponed on Thursday.

The teacher was arrested earlier this month after a pupil laid charges against him for allegedly sexually grooming and assaulting her.

The pupil, who was 17-years-old at the time of the assault, was allegedly threatened by the accused and offered money for her silence.

Malabi-Dzangi said that the case would be heard in court on Friday.

“The rape case involving a former educator Mokgoba Solomon of Mbilwi Secondary School was postponed to Friday. It is alleged that the teacher raped the learner in 2018 when she was 17 years of age. Makgoba was charged with three counts of rape," she said.

