Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

Picture: Unsplash.
Picture: Unsplash.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 are:

Lotto: 06, 22, 29, 45, 50, 52 B: 32

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 18, 28, 38, 46, 50 B: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 23, 26, 31, 47 B: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA