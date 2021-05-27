Lotto Results: Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 are:
Lotto: 06, 22, 29, 45, 50, 52 B: 32
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 18, 28, 38, 46, 50 B: 04
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 23, 26, 31, 47 B: 11
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (26/05/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/YnfujSJHke
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (26/05/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7n0pko1nRZ
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (26/05/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4phP6HMPCu
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
More in Lifestyle
-
EWN Weather Watch: Cool day for Gauteng, grey day for CT
-
ANALYSIS: How SA is tracking adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines
-
Missed the first episode of season 2 of 'The Lite Show'? There's more to come
-
WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown
-
Fast & Furious star Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country
-
Still there for you: 'Friends' reunite for sitcom nostalgia-fest