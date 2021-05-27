Lotto Results: Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 are:

Lotto: 06, 22, 29, 45, 50, 52 B: 32

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 18, 28, 38, 46, 50 B: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 23, 26, 31, 47 B: 11

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (26/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/YnfujSJHke #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (26/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7n0pko1nRZ #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (26/05/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4phP6HMPCu #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 26, 2021

