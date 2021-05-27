Kruger National Park celebrates increase in wild dogs population

Their population in the park has increased from 120 animals in 2009 to between 300 and 350.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park is celebrating an environmental success story on as its effort to save one of southern Africa's most endangered carnivores, the wild dog, are paying off.

Their population in the park has increased from 120 in 2009 to between 300 and 350. The endangered wildlife trust said technology had played a vital role.

“The Wild Dog range expansion project and WAG, which is the Wild Dog Advisory group, established that second population of wild dogs outside of Kruger by introducing them into provincial protected areas and smaller reserves across the country has seen an increase in the number of wild dogs,” said the group's Grant Beverley on Thursday.

Beverly said the animals were still under threat, mostly due to snares.

“The wild dogs are quite susceptible to being caught in snares because they're incredibly right wide ranging, so they often move outside the boundaries of protected areas. They also used game path to on and that's often where, you know bushmeat poachers will set snares because they know that's where the predator is going to come along,” he added.

