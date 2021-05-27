‘I will kill you’ – Malema threatens Pan African Parly member during a sitting

Malema is heard saying “I will kill you” and pointing a finger at the fellow MP.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has threatened to kill a fellow member of the Pan African Parliament that was sitting in Midrand on Thursday.



Malema was heard saying “I will kill you” and pointing a finger at the fellow MP.

Defiant members of the Parliament were refusing to vacate the premises in Midrand, demanding that elections of office bearers be held even though a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

South African MPs including Malema and the African National Congress’ Pemmy Majodina said the sitting should adjourn immediately to follow protocols.

The acting president and presiding officer made the announcement after the MPs had taken their seats but other MPs said it was an attempt to delay incumbent Roger Nkodo Dang’s ouster.

This is an interpretation of what one MP said: “I am just curious that on the day of elections you announce that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. I’d like to say there is a member of Parliament who threatened his colleague.”

Positions of the little-known body are often hotly contested as they come with lucrative power and benefits.

Controversial incumbent Dang from Cameroon is facing an ouster after being at the helm for two terms even though the Parliament agreed on a principle of regional rotation.

Dang’s region hasn’t recommended him but some MPs suspect foul play and even allege that their lives are being threatened.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.