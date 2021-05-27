Gun Free SA welcomes proposed scrapping of owning guns for self-defence

The move by government to change the law has been met with criticism from some quarters.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa has welcomed proposed amendments to the country's firearms legislation.

It includes a ban on owning a gun for self-defence purposes.

Gun Free South Africa said the provisions aligned South Africa with legal obligations and global norms and were based on scientific evidence.

The organisation's Adele Kirsten said the bill aimed to strengthen gun laws.

“It’s about reducing access to guns, which reduces gun deaths. We know that the evidence is overwhelming and that has to be the focus; can this help us reduce gun deaths?”

She pointed out that one of the aspects of the act was that gun ownership was a privilege, not a right.

“There is no principle in the world that says there is a right for you to use a gun to defend yourself.”

The group said gun violence had reached epidemic proportions, adding that nationally, firearms had overtaken knives as the weapon most used in murders.

