Gigaba: Themba Langa lied about me wanting Transnet to pay Gama's legal costs

Malusi Gigaba said that even if he was still Public Enterprises minister, he would not have given such instructions, so lawyer Themba Langa was just dropping his name.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that lawyer Themba Langa lied when he told Transnet executives that he, Gigaba, wanted them to pay former CEO Siyabonga Gama’s R12 million legal costs.

Gigaba has returned to the state capture commission to answer question on his time as Public Enterprises minister.

Gigaba told the state capture commission that he had left the department after the letter was written.

He said that even if he was still minister, he would not have given such instructions, so Langa was just dropping his name.

Former Transnet legal head, Siyabulela Mapoma, told the state capture commission that Langa wrote a very impolite letter to him demanding R12 million in legal costs for Gama.

Mapoma said that he had refused to pay even though Transnet had agreed to pay the money because the High Court had ordered Gama to pay Transnet costs, not the other way around.

Mapoma said that Gigaba’s special advisor called him and told him that Gigaba wanted the payment to be made.

"The letter by Langa Attorneys was a total fabrication. He was dropping my name in order to solicit it. By the 25th of June, it had been a whole month since I'd left the Department of Public Enterprises," Gibaba said.

Gama had lost an unfair dismissal dispute and the High Court ordered him to pay Transnet costs but instead, the Transnet board decided to pay 75% of Gama’s costs.

