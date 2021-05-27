Gauteng’s R431m schools disinfecting saga: SIU freezes providers’ accounts

It’s understood that hundreds of companies that appeared to have had no expertise or prior experience in the cleaning industry benefitted from the projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze the bank accounts and assets of 14 service providers contracted by the Gauteng Department of Education to decontaminate schools.

This cost the department R431 million.

Speaking to the National Editors Forum on Thursday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi confirmed that the probe was continuing.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but for now, we have uncovered evidence of irregularities that has enabled the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal.”

It’s understood that hundreds of companies that appeared to have had no expertise or prior experience in the cleaning industry benefitted from the projects.

