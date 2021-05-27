Gauteng motorists shouldn't be kept waiting for e-tolls decision - AA

This comes after Gauteng MEC for Transport, Jacob Mamabolo announced on SAfm on Thursday morning that e-tolls were a thing of the past. However, the Transport Department responded by saying that there had been no formal decision yet.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said that Gauteng motorists were owed a formal decision on e-tolls and should not be kept waiting for much longer.

This comes after Gauteng MEC for Transport, Jacob Mamabolo announced on SAfm on Thursday morning that e-tolls were a thing of the past.

However, the Transport Department responded by saying that there had been no formal decision yet.

E-tolls have been met with resistance from road users since its inception in 2013, leading to non-payment by many, with calls to scrap the system altogether.

The AA's Layton Beard said that Gauteng residents had been waiting for far too long for an announcement.

"We would again urge the minister and the Cabinet to consider our proposals, which are to scrap the system, to reimburse those who have been paid, to write off any debt and to obviously ring-fence, if need be, an amount from the general fuel levy as a future funding mechanism for e-tolls in Gauteng."

