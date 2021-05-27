Gauteng DA welcomes SIU's effort to recover money spent to decontaminate schools

This comes as the SIU was granted a preservation order to freeze the bank accounts and assets of 14 service providers who were contracted by the education department to decontaminate schools to the tune of R431 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it welcomed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s efforts to recover millions of rands that were misused by the education department in its procurement process for COVID-19 decontamination at Gauteng schools.

This comes as the SIU was granted a preservation order to freeze the bank accounts and assets of 14 service providers who were contracted by the education department to decontaminate schools to the tune of R431 million.

The unit said that the order Was to the value of R40.7-million.

The DA's shadow MEC for Education, Khume Ramulifho, said that over R400 million had been spent on decontamination in just three months and that most of it was unnecessary.

"The DA in Gauteng is very happy with the move by the SIU to ensure that the money which was misused for the decontamination of schools is going to be recovered. We know that these people will probably move this money as quickly as possible. The money must be repurposed and used for something beneficial which will benefit both teachers and learners."

