Gang violence in Cape Town has residents living in fear

The Western Cape Department of Community Safety on Wednesday said 22 people have died since the start of the weekend due to gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders in Cape Town said gang violence had once again crippled their community.

Three people were shot dead in Leiden in Delft on Tuesday evening. Police say the latest incident is linked to gang violence on the Cape Flats.

Community leaders have told Eyewitness News that they lived in fear.

Community leader and crime fighter Roegshanda Pascoe said: “Based on stats received from the provincial mortuaries for the last week alone, the number reported from mortuaries was 40 murders of which the recent Khayelitsha shootings accounted for 11 of these cases. This suggests that a large portion of these murders are linked to extortion and/or organised crime.”

The Western Cape legislature has called for additional permanent policing in crime-ridden areas.

Community safety portfolio chairperson Reagen Allen said: “Our people are not safe in their homes nor in the streets and that is the sad reality for our people in these communities.”

The Delft Community Policing Forum said government needed to make use of the latest technology in order to fight crime.

