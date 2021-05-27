From rape to corruption: SAPS plagued with ill-disciplined officers, Parly hears

Parliament has on Wednesday heard that these range from serious crimes like rape and assault to COVID-19-related corruption and lying about their coronavirus positive status, to name a few.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is sitting with a serious problem of ill-discipline and misconduct with over 4,000 cases.

Police management and the Ipid on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s police committee about discipline management in the police.

Out of the 4,087 allegations of misconduct, only 167 police officers have been dismissed.

These cases for the 2020/21 financial year include 25 cases of rape by a police officer as well as 319 cases of corruption.

Lieutenant General Lineo Ntshiea, divisional commissioner for human resources management, said COVID-19 corruption was also common with 550 members involved in COVID-19-related cases.

“And the types of cases we reported related to COVID19, 91 of those cases were corruption-related, 40 of those cases were for defeating the ends of justice, 49 of those cases they failed to confine to their place of residence.”

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson questioned why the police kept recycling those found on the wrong side of the law.

Joemat-Pettersson also told the SAPS and Ipid that their presentations contradicted one another on very serious matters and should be consolidated.

