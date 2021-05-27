Four people killed in multivehicle crash in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed in a multivehicle crash in Limpopo.

A truck, a Sedan and a taxi collided near Ga-Semenya in the Capricorn District on Wednesday.

Seven others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “A truck had a tyre burst and collided with two other vehicles. Emergency personnel had to use jaws of life to free a driver of a sedan who was trapped inside the vehicle on impact.”

