EWN Weather Watch: Rain visits CT; cool day for Joburg & Pretoria
A fine day is expected in the interior of South Africa while the southwestern coastal regions can expect a wet Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A fine day is expected in the interior of South Africa while the southwestern coastal regions can expect a wet Friday.
The Mother City can expect a cold and wet day as another wave of rain hits. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day and a high of 16°C is forecast.
Moving eastwards, George can expect a partly cloudy and cold day but no rain is expected. A high of 16°C is forecast.
In Gqeberha, a partly cloudy day is expected with the city set to top the mercury at 22°C. East London is set for similar conditions, with a high of 24°C.
Durban is in for a cooler day than it saw on Thursday, with a high of 21°C.
Moving inland, Bloemfontein can expect clear skies. A high of 24°C is forecast.
In Gauteng, Johannesburg and Pretoria are in for a cool day. All the cloud cover means that highs of 22°C and 24°C are expected for the respective cities.
And in Polokwane, a sunny day with a high 24°C is expected.
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.