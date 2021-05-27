EWN Weather Watch: Rain visits CT; cool day for Joburg & Pretoria

A fine day is expected in the interior of South Africa while the southwestern coastal regions can expect a wet Friday.

The Mother City can expect a cold and wet day as another wave of rain hits. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day and a high of 16°C is forecast.

Moving eastwards, George can expect a partly cloudy and cold day but no rain is expected. A high of 16°C is forecast.

In Gqeberha, a partly cloudy day is expected with the city set to top the mercury at 22°C. East London is set for similar conditions, with a high of 24°C.

Durban is in for a cooler day than it saw on Thursday, with a high of 21°C.

Moving inland, Bloemfontein can expect clear skies. A high of 24°C is forecast.

In Gauteng, Johannesburg and Pretoria are in for a cool day. All the cloud cover means that highs of 22°C and 24°C are expected for the respective cities.

And in Polokwane, a sunny day with a high 24°C is expected.

