Eskom warns of possible load shedding on Thursday

Eskom said it could be forced to implement stage one or stage two rolling blackouts after five o’clock this afternoon if there are any further breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the power system was under severe constraint and there was a high probability of load shedding on Thursday.

The utility said there were still a number of breakdowns in generation units as well as delays in others returning to services.

“We have breakdowns currently totaling 14,700 megawatts, while another 2,200 megawatts is unavailable due to plant maintenance. As normal, we will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

