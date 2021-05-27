Eight buses torched at Motherwell depot during service delivery protest

The police's Priscilla Naidu said that no arrests had been made.

CAPE TOWN - A service delivery protest in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape has resulted in the torching of eight buses.

The vehicles were set alight at a depot in Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Police said that no injuries were sustained.

The estimated value of the buses was R12 million and a malicious damage to property case was being investigated.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said that no arrests had been made.

“It is alleged that while the security guard was conducting his routine patrols around the depot, he noticed a bus on fire. He ran to get assistance and by the time he returned, or the buses were burning,” said Naidu.

On Tuesday, six suspects were arrested for damaging infrastructure and for public violence.

Naidu said there had been taxi-related demonstrations and service delivery protests that broke out in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.

She said that at this stage, they could not say whether the two were intertwined or separate demonstrations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.