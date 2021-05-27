DoH: More jabs to be administered as more sites open

More than 350 vaccination sites are administering the jab at present with capacity set to increase over the coming weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department on Wednesday said people who had registered for a COVID-19 vaccine shot would receive an appointment confirmation as more vaccination sites were opening up.

Would-be vaccine recipients are invited to vaccination sites based on among others available vaccine stocks and the volume of people staff can accommodate.



The department's deputy director general Nicholas Crisp said more people would be vaccinated over the coming days as more sites would be opened up.

The Bhekisisa Centre For Health Journalism said between this past Monday and Tuesday, there was a 19% increase in the number of vaccinations with the Pfizer shot.

It's hoped with more vaccination sites being opened every week; the pace will keep picking up.

The country's vaccination efforts haven't been all that smooth though.

Government opted not to use the one million doses of the Astraeneca vaccine it received earlier in the year.

And the Sisonke study was paused for several days due to concerns over blood clots linked to the Johnson and Johnson jab.

In the Western Cape, just over 20,600 first dose Pfizer shots have been administered since the start of the Phase 2 programme.

Just under 16,300 vaccines have been administered at the six sites currently open in Mpumalanga.

