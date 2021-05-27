Deep reflections on the mandate of KwaZulu-Natal legislature

Despite the challenges this pandemic has left in its wake, the KwaZulu-Natal legislature remains resolute in serving its people, writes Nontembeko Boyce.

Supplied by Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Honourable Nontembeko Boyce (MPL)

As we reflect on our role as an oversight and law-making arm of government in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, in the country of South Africa and in the continent of Africa, we are acutely aware that it is exactly two years since the province bestowed upon us the humbling privilege and responsibility of providing stewardship over the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

This responsibility came also with a lot of learning and unlearning in order to be able to truly carry out our mandate with dedication, commitment and precision in the most humble way we could. Along the way, we learned that it is the work of parliamentarians to represent the voice of the people, pass laws, allocate funds to implement laws and policies, and hold governments to account.

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/Res/72/278 chose to celebrate International Day of Parliamentarism on the day on which Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded back in 1889, on 30 June, it intended to remind all of us of the significance of the role that parliaments still play in the entrenchment of democracy and development of the nation.



For 30 June 2021, KZN legislature is invited to join hands with the global community in celebrating World Parliament Day. As we consider World Parliament day, we ought to pay homage to fellow legislators for the role that they continue to play in ensuring oversight, law-making and appropriation in the trying times of Covid-19.

The legislature achieved most of its performance targets, as set in its Annual Performance Plan for 2020/21. It is to note that the legislature Programme has been adequately executed during the past financial year.

South Africa is a member of the African Union, as well as SADC. It is important that this legislature creates a platform for our people to experience what it means to be a citizen of the African continent and the SADC region.

There is therefore a need for us to remodel our Africa Day Commemoration in such a manner that we raise our people’s interest in what AU programmes are all about and how they too may participate as citizens of Africa.

As we progress, we look forward to providing thought leadership as an arm of government through webinars that advance the African Agenda hosted by the KZN legislature.

