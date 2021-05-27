DBE: Rise in COVID cases in schools reflects what’s happening in communities

The sector is calling on citizens to adhere to all health and safety protocols as the country experiences a surge in infections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Wednesday said the rise in COVID-19 cases at schools reflected what was happening in communities.

On Wednesday, the Free State Department of Education confirmed that a matric pupil passed away from COVID-related complications at the Lephola Secondary School earlier this week.

At least 12 of her classmates have tested positive for the virus as well as the class teacher.

The school has been closed until Monday.

The latest developments come just days after the national department suspended all contact sport at schools.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “Social gatherings are taking place outside of schools. In schools, we insist that everyone must wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and sanitise all the time. That’s why we are able to pick up people who might have abnormal readings of temperature because when they arrive at school, they are checked, screened and asked if they have any symptoms.”

