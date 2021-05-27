CT Mayor Plato tables CoCT’s R56.6bn budget for 2021/22

Cape Town residents will have to fork out more for water and electricity as well as other services as increases are on the cards.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's budget for the 2021/22 financial year is R56.6 billion.

Mayor Dan Plato tabled the city's budget on Wednesday.

Cape Town residents will have to fork out more for water and electricity as well as other services as increases are on the cards.

Plato said the electricity tariff would be increased by 13% water and sanitation would go up by 5% and rates would rise by 45%.

“The rates and tax increases have been kept to an absolute minimum. The electricity tariff will be increased with residents being spared the full increase imposed by Eskom.”

He said last month, the municipality wrote off outstanding debts to the value of R295 million. A further R4 billion could also be written off.

R11 billion will be allocated towards the water and waste department, R4.6 billion to safety and security and R4.2 billion for community services and health.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.