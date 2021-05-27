Counting the costs: Metrobus says it has lost at least R5m due to strike

Bus drivers affiliated to workers union Demawusa are demanding an 18% salary increase among other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Joburg Metrobus strike now having entered its fourth week, the company said it had so far lost at least R5 million.

The union has now approached the courts in a bid to stop the costly strike.

Metrobus is continuing to count the costs of the indefinite strike by its workers who have failed to report for duty for about a month now.

Metrobus' Goodwill Shiburi said the money the company had lost since the strike began was well into the millions.

“We have lost anything from between R250,000 to R300,000 every day we are not operating.”

Shiburi said they were now exploring other avenues to end the strike: “We are exploring all avenues available to ensure that we resume services and we are hoping that we will be able to do that towards the end of this week.”

Metrobus has reiterated its position, saying it would not be able to meet the workers’ demands of an 18% salary hike.

