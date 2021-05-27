Charne Viljoen murder accused abandons bail bid

Owen Steenberg will remain behind bars after opting to not go ahead with his quest for bail.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has abandoned his bail bid.

Owen Steenberg (23) appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He allegedly murdered Charne Viljoen earlier this month.

Steenberg will remain behind bars after opting to not go ahead with his quest for bail.

The case was remanded on Thursday in the Atlantis Magistrates Court for further investigation.

Steenberg is expected back in the dock on 25 June.

He was arrested shortly after Viljoen's body was found in Saxsonsea.

The 21-year-old was stabbed to death.

