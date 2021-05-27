Casac: ConCourt had no choice but to strike Zuma fees appeal matter from roll

On Thursday morning, following short proceedings, acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe read out a judgment striking the matter off the roll with costs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said that the Constitutional Court was left with little choice but to strike former President Jacob Zuma’s state capture fees appeal matter off the roll.

On Thursday morning, following short proceedings, acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe read out a judgment, striking the matter off the roll with costs.

Three counsels representing the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Casac had argued that the matter was defective as Zuma’s legal team had not filed any heads of argument or the appeal record relating to the application.

It's estimated that the former president had to pay around R10 million in legal fees over his bid to halt the release of the state capture report by then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

The 2017 ruling Zuma had been trying to overturn found that he was reckless in his approach to Madonsela’s report.

Casac’s executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo: "His attitude towards the court was certainly contemptuous of the processes of the court. Failure to inform the court in any way that he was withdrawing the case and therefore leaving the court with no option but to make the order that they did this morning."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.