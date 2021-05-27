Cabinet will make a decision on e-tolls when it is ready - Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the ministry of Transport continued to report to Cabinet on the e-tolls question and that it was weighing up the implications of the system being scrapped or retained.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has yet to take any decision on whether e-tolls will be scrapped or not.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, was asked about the future of the controversial system while briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

On Thursday morning, Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo told SAfm that e-tolls were being scrapped. He later distanced himself from this, saying that it was up to national government to decide but that the province was confident that it would go in favour of its position that e-tolls be scrapped.

READ:

• No decision on e-tolls has been made just yet - Mbalula

• Makhura: I’m eagerly waiting for the day e-tolls are scrapped

Minister Ntshavheni said that the ministry of Transport continued to report to Cabinet on the e-tolls question and that it was weighing up the implications of the system being scrapped or retained.

She said that Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo was merely communicating the position of the province, which had consistently lobbied for e-tolls to be scrapped.

"When Cabinet is ready to take the decision and when all matters have been considered, Cabinet will take the decision and the announcement will be made.

"Like I’ve said previously, the Department of Transport continues to work to find the best solution around the e-tolls and the government of Gauteng continues to lobby the national government on the scrapping of e-tolls."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.