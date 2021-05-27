Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has not discussed the scandal swirling around Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the irregular appointment by his department of communications company, Digital Vibes.

She was responding to questions during a briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

A probe by the SIU into a R150 million contract has found that the national Health Department’s appointment of communications company, Digital Vibes, led to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from the company’s appointment or any wrongdoing and has reiterated that he would not step aside pending the outcome of investigations.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: "The Department of Health is not investigating itself. The investigations that are under way are done by law enforcement agencies and therefore there is no possibility of interference in the investigations."

Ntshavheni stressed that the government was committed to fighting corruption.

"It’s not the position of the Cabinet to express views on ongoing investigations."

Decisions would be taken once the investigations were concluded, she said.

"Whether the minister steps aside or not is not a decision Cabinet will express itself on, it’s a discussion that must take place between the president and the minister."

Ntshavheni added that Cabinet saw any allegations of corruption in a dim light and that was why investigations were continuing.

