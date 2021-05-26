WATCH LIVE: Tom Moyane testifies at state capture inquiry

He has been implicated by witnesses including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of advancing state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane is at the state capture commission on Wednesday where he is expected to testify.

He has been implicated by witnesses including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of advancing state capture.

Moyane was granted leave to cross examine Gordhan and in the two sessions, Gordhan and Moyane's lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu had a heated war of words.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.