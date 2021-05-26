Teen girl (13) among 3 people killed in Delft shooting

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the killings.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town gun violence continues to plague many communities, with 22 people shot and killed over the past weekend.

However, the shootings do not stop during the week and on Tuesday night, three people were killed in Delft. A 13-year-old girl was among the wounded.

The community of Delft is still coming to terms with the latest shooting, in which three people were killed.

“On a daily basis there’s bodies lying on the streets, especially young people being shot. Innocent people have been shot in the process as well. The killings just kind of portrays the hatred, and the seriousness, between the rival gangs in the community,” said community policing forum chairperson, Pastor Charles George.

“We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop," said his spokesperson Wade Seale.

There've been no arrests in connection with the Delft shooting.

