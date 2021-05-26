Police probe circumstances around death of Langa toddler (1)

Little Ivakele Xolose was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN- Police are investigating how a one-year-old Langa baby died.

Little Ivakele Xolose was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

He'd been playing with friends outside his family's house when he disappeared.

A search ensued and the boy's father eventually discovered his body in a canal, 10 metres away from their home.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We have opened an inquest case for further investigation and anyone with any information about this incident is advised to contact the investigating officer or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.