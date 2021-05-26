SANParks ranger getting counselling after attacked by cyclists in Newlands
The official at the Newlands picnic site was insulted, racially abused and pelted with stones after cyclists demanded entry to a cordoned-off section earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks ranger is undergoing trauma counselling after she was attacked by a group of cyclists in Newlands, Cape Town.
The official at the Newlands picnic site was insulted, racially abused and pelted with stones after cyclists demanded entry to a cordoned-off section earlier this month.
Rondebosch police are probing the matter.
The aggressive men disrespected the woman's authority, jumped over a wall and entered the area marked as a danger zone.
The section is one of three that remain closed to the public following last month's Table Mountain blaze.
SANParks Rey Thakuli on Tuesday said: “They also called her the K-word, which is not used in our country.”
He's called on the public to assist in reducing the number of attacks on rangers: “Rangers are on the same level as police officers, they are allowed to arrest and administer law enforcement.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.