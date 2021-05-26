SAJBD: Duarte threat to storm Israeli embassy would violate diplomatic rules

South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) said that Duarte threatened to storm the embassy, which would be in clear violation of all international diplomatic regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has accused African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte of using inflammatory and irresponsible language during a volatile time.

It was responding to a march by the ANC and members of the tripartite alliance to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The board of deputies said that Duarte threatened to storm the embassy, which would be in clear violation of all international diplomatic regulations.

It said that her claims that Israel was becoming a global imperialist, with land under threat in Africa, were ludicrous.

The ANC has called on South Africans to boycott Israeli products due to the latest violence in the Middle East.

