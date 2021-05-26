Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

Picture: Pixabay
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall numbers for Tuesday, 25 May 2021:

PowerBall: 03, 04, 08, 25, 44 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 05, 10, 17, 23, 47 PB: 03

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

