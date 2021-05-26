NPOs to get over R7bn of Dept of Social Development's budget

Minister Lindiwe Zulu presented her department's Budget vote on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - With a budget of over R205 billion, the Department of Social Development plans to support various projects and initiatives and improve services during the 2021/22 financial year.

She said during this financial year, the department would also focus on amending the Children's Amendment Bill, which sought to strengthen child protection services.

It is currently at public consultation stage.

Zulu said at provincial level, NPOs would get more than R7 billion.

“I want to indicate that I did raise the issue of the value for that money that is sent to provinces and that it must be seen in the programmes that are implemented. These organisations provide, among others, social crimes preventions and eradication of substance abuse.”

