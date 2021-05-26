Myeni to Zondo: Tsotsi wanted to use me as a scapegoat as he faced corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni said on Tuesday former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi wanted to use her as a scapegoat to hide issues of corruption that he was facing.

Myeni said she helped Tsotsi with advice on how to appoint a legal advisor and to set up a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma.

She has testified before the state capture commission after a failed attempt to postpone her testimony.

Myeni said Tsotsi was facing problems at Eskom.

He asked former President Zuma’s wife to arrange a meeting with Zuma but failed and he sent associate Jabu Maswanganye to her to ask her to set up the meeting.

Myeni said all she saw at Zuma’s residence was Zuma greeting Tsotsi and legal advisor Nick Linell.

But she never attended or chaired a meeting on Eskom as the two alleged.

“To go and get instructions from another chairperson of a board or to take instructions from the president, would be undermining the minister. It’s a lie and misleading the commission,” she said.

Myeni said if Tsotsi and Linell conspired to lie about it, it was because she worked for Zuma who was a wanted person.

